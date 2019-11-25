Coast top cop says ‘no such thing as a party drug’

WARNING: Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Johnson has warned of the dangers of ‘party drugs’. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

THE REGION'S top cop has criticised the term "party drugs" saying every illegal substance is dangerous.

Dangerous substances known collectively as "party drugs" or "club drugs" including Ecstasy, GHB, and Rohypnol were gaining popularity, but the Sunshine Coast's top cop said their consequences were not always "fun".

Sunshine Coast District Police Superintendent Darryl Johnson said although users may have the impression such substances were harmless, they're classified as "dangerous drugs" for a reason, as he highlighted the damaging effects they had on the community.

"Any drug classified as a dangerous drug is done so for a reason," he said.

"I don't agree with the term party drugs, they're dangerous drugs … and we shouldn't be using them.

"If you have a dangerous snake in the corner of the room, you wouldn't go and play with it.

"This is the same thing. We take the seriousness out of it when we call it party drugs."

Supt Johnson said there was no safe level of illegal drug use, stating the term "party drugs" only masked the real dangers they possessed, including the unintended consequences like health dangers and crime.

He said police saw many "unintended consequences" occur from substance use, from assault to homicide.

"There's no good that comes from using any drug that's dangerous," Supt Johnson said.

"We see everything from assaults to property theft, and unsocial behaviour including domestic violence.

"We've seen homicides as a result of using drugs, people driving cars, having accidents and some of those are fatal.

"(And) probably in some of the worst cases is self-harm.

"When you take drugs, the risk increases, and for whatever reason someone may die."

Supt Johnson said that "moment of madness" taking a pill at a concert was not worth what may lie ahead.

"If you take a pill at a concert or anywhere else, it may have that unintended consequence on them and their family for the rest of their lives," he said.

The term party drugs was often used to describe a range of illegal substances sold in many forms like tablets, capsules and crystals.