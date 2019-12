A child has facial injuries after being bitten by a dog.

A GOLD Coast toddler has been rushed to hospital after being bitten on the face by a dog this morning.

Emergency services were called to a private property at Tallebudgera at 9am after reports of a dog attack.

The young boy had been bitten on the cheek by a dog, receiving facial injures.

The child was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.