Teenager missing for Christmas

A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.

Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.

Helensvale Missing girl.

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.

The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

