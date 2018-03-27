Man jailed for killing best mate in horror car crash

Jett Morris, 20, was affected by drugs and alcohol when he got behind the wheel of his Ford Ranger ute at Point Cartwright January 6, 2017.

JETT Morris was sentenced to six years jail today for causing the horrific car accident that killed his best friend and left another friend with life-long brain damage.

Morris, 19 at the time, was affected by drugs and alcohol when he got behind the wheel of his Ford Ranger ute at Point Cartwright on January 6, 2017.

CRASH: Fatality occured on Pacific Boulevard at Buddina, near Kawana, about 7.20pm before crashing into a tree. Contributed

He pleaded guilty to one count of the dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of causing grievous bodily while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance at the Maroochydore District Court today.

His best friends, Bailey Sibraa, 19 and Josh Harrison, 19 (now 20) were in the car at the time.. Bailey sat in the left passenger side and Josh sat in the middle.

Maroochydore Court Case.Accident victim Josh Harrison leaves court. Warren Lynam

The trio were joined by another group of friends in a separate car in trip to get food after an afternoon of drinking.

It was just after 7pm when the ute Morris was driving slammed into a tree, instantly killing Bailey.

Maroochydore Court Case.Steve Sibraa speaks to the media outside court. Warren Lynam

The court was told Morris was driving behind the other car of friends when he tried to overtake at an intersection.

CCTV footage from the street captured his car driving onto the wrong side of the road to overtake the car, but failed and side-swiped it.

Morris drove his car back onto the correct side of the road but hit the curb and ploughed into the tree.

The court was told Morris did not try and brake the car. The worst of the impact was to the left side of the ute where Bailey had been sitting.

Judge Robertson said his parole eligibility date for March 26, 2020.

More to come.