Menu
Login
A SUNSHINE Coast school is in lockdown and a police dog squad has been called in this afternoon.
A SUNSHINE Coast school is in lockdown and a police dog squad has been called in this afternoon. Cade Mooney
News

Dog squad called in, police hunt man in Nambour

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2018 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM

UPDATE 5PM: Police are still searching for a man acting suspiciously near a Sunshine Coast school this afternoon. 

It is believed the man evaded police through Nambour and bushland behind a school. 

The incident put St John's College on a temporary lockdown. 

 

EARLIER: 4.20PM: Nambour's St John's College is no longer in lockdown, but police are still searching for a man who evaded police. 

A dog squad was used to search the premise on Hall Ct and PolAir was considered an option. 

It is believed the man made have gone into a creek. 

The man's white audi has been towed from the scene. 

More to come. 

 

INITIAL: A SUNSHINE Coast school is in lockdown and a person is on the run from police this afternoon. 

St John's College Nambour is on high alert after police were called for to a "suspicious vehicle" seen near the Hall Ct premise.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said officers were called in at 2.45pm and were searching the area.

"The dog squad unit has been deployed but it could be only precautionary at this stage," the spokeswoman said. 

"They were hoping to call in PolAir but were unable to." 

She said a white Audi had been found at the scene. It is understood to be stolen and is set to be towed away. 

A person of interest is at large. 

More to come.

Related Items

editors picks high school lockdown nambour police st john's college
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    News Mrs Keller been a constant in the local community, attending Lockrose and Glenore Grove State Schools and involving herself in many clubs as an adult.

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    News He moved from his role as Far Northern District Officer.

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    News Support includes providing anything from food to accommodation.

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    News Get to know Gatton Show's new Rural Ambassador.

    Local Partners