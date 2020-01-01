Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane helped a woman deliver her beautiful baby girl.
Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane helped a woman deliver her beautiful baby girl.
Health

Welcome to 2020 little one! New Year’s baby born on roadside

by Luke Mortimer
1st Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM-TO-BE has delivered her baby girl by the side of a Gold Coast motorway just five minutes from hospital in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) posted about the special moment on its Facebook page, including a photo of a beaming paramedic holding one of the first bubs of 2020.

"Some times there is just no waiting," the post read.

Gold Coast paramedic Samantha holding the baby girl born by the side of Smith Street Motorway early on New Year's Day. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Gold Coast paramedic Samantha holding the baby girl born by the side of Smith Street Motorway early on New Year's Day. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

"Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane had the privilege of delivering a beautiful baby girl on the Smith Street Motorway around five minutes from Gold Coast University Hospital overnight."

The mother and her daughter were said to be "healthy and happy" after the birth about 2.15am, making for a "very happy New Year's Day", QAS wrote.

Dozens of commenters wished the mother and her baby all the best.

One excited woman said the baby would have "massive fireworks for her birthday every year".

baby birth editors picks new years day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: dry start to New Year

        WEATHER: dry start to New Year

        News The New Year is off to a disappointing start, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

        Young child injured in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Young child injured in motorcycle crash

        News Paramedics treated the boy for neck and head injuries

        Six business announcements set to shape region in new year

        premium_icon Six business announcements set to shape region in new year

        News Developments, sales, new owners … The region has had it all this year

        Quirky, colourful, and chaotic: journo’s top 10 pics of 2019

        premium_icon Quirky, colourful, and chaotic: journo’s top 10 pics of 2019

        News Cadet Journalist Nathan Greaves shows off his favourite photos from 2019...