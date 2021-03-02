Man says he found Band-Aid hidden in servo pie

A SELF-STYLED "pieologist" from the Gold Coast says he will avoid chowing down on the Aussie delicacies again after he found a Band-Aid concealed in a servo pie.

Mudgeeraba man Brett Smith, who owns a lawn-mowing business, said he enjoyed a visit to Carrara Markets on Sunday before he bought a Pie Face pie to eat at United Carrara on Nerang Broadbeach Rd.

Brett Smith with a Pie Face pie he says he purchased from the United servo. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Smith, 54, said he made the stomach-churning find after he took a bite of the chicken and mushroom pastry and stripped it of its lid to let it cool down.

"I bought it on Sunday morning. I was doing a bit of hunting around at the markets and then stopped at United service station," he said.

"I bought a couple a couple of pies to tide us over. I had a bite and it was still so hot, you don't want to burn your tongue, you know.

The chicken and mushroom pie. Picture: Jerad Williams

"The lid has come off and then I find the plastic, blue Band-Aid.

"If they didn't make the pies so hot I probably wouldn't have found it and would have eaten the bloody thing."

Mr Smith said he was blown away by the disturbing find, which turned him off eating pies.

"Mate, I'm a pieologist and I've eaten pies for 50 years - I'm not eating f -king pies anymore. That was bulls -t," he said.

"Think I'll have to make them myself or something."

Mr Smith said he phoned Pie Face, which is now owned by United, on Monday morning and the company requested photos and more information.

Pie Face is owned by United.

"Well, whatever they do, I don't want a pie again. I really don't want them to give me another pie," Mr Smith said.

"Whether they compensate me with pies, or compensate me at all, I'm not really interested.

"There shouldn't be a band aid in the bloody pie you're supposed to eat, you know?"

"We can joke and laugh about it, but someone has put the band aid on because they cut themself and it's ended up in this pie."

Pie Face pies are now stocked in United service stations. Picture: Geoff Ward.

United announced in 2017 it had bought Pie Face as part of a "diversified growth strategy".

Pie Face was founded in 2003 but fell into administration in 2014, owning tens of millions of dollars before United came knocking.

United was contacted for comment but did not respond to the Bulletin's requests by the time of publication.

Originally published as Coast man says he found Band-Aid hidden in servo pie