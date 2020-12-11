Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Business

Coast brewery promises ‘good root’ with new beer

Matt Collins
11th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A beer that promises a "good root" will be launched at a Sunshine Coast brewery on Friday.

Good Root Beer is a pale ale made from Australian barley that has Australian Sustainable Produce Certification.

According to Good Root Beer spokeswoman Miriam Nelson, ASP Certified products are tested free of residues, tested Non-GMO, 100 per cent Australian and are found to have vastly lower emissions than conventional farming systems.

Restaurant owners welcome blacklist for no shows

Rice Boi 'the second' set to open after Christmas

"We are keen for Australian consumers to learn more about regenerative farming systems, and how great management - and good roots - can vastly reduce agricultural emissions and start accumulating carbon back into the soil," she said.

Sunshine Coast brewery Terella Brewing will become the first craft brewery in the world to have Good Root Beer on tap from Friday.

"Being able to pull a beer that's literally been grown from the dirt up - good, healthy dirt that made good, healthy roots - is something worth celebrating," co-founder of Terella Brewing Torren Read said.

"Have a Good Root and know you've done the environment a solid and helped support sustainable farming, we'll cheers to that."

More Stories

good root beer noosa breweries sunshine coast breweries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Premium Content Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Politics Taxpayers have been billed millions for flights, cars and office expenses by Queensland’s federal politicians. How much did your MP spend?

        • 11th Dec 2020 4:55 AM
        Major drug operation crushed, 144 people arrested in sting

        Premium Content Major drug operation crushed, 144 people arrested in sting

        Crime A MAJOR drug operation in the Lockyer Valley has been brought to its knees...

        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...

        REVEALED: Somerset schools which gave out most suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Somerset schools which gave out most suspensions

        Education LATEST data has revealed exactly how many suspensions our local schools are giving...