Coast athletes to test mettle on Ninja Warrior course

Australian Ninja Warrior: Ian "Pa Rambo" Newland 65, and Matt Filippi, 32, will both appear in season two of Australian Ninja Warrior.

IN A quiet pocket of Buderim two men have been hard at work training for Australian Ninja Warrior.

Ian 'Pa Rambo' Newland, 65, and former Big Brother contestant Matt Filippi, 32, have spent the past year sweating it out on an elaborate obstacle course in Newland's backyard.

The impressive structure, of which the Daily was given the exclusive first tour, features more than a dozen Ninja obstacles including the salmon ladder, peg board, cargo net and pipe climber.

"I came across the show on television and I thought 'I could probably do that'," Newland, who has a background in competitive gymnastics and ocean paddling, told the Daily.

Patrick Woods

Newland may be twice Filippi's age, but the grandfather-of-three can more than keep up with this training partner.

"Because he's made it (the obstacle course), he knows how everything works," Filippi, a returned serviceman who now works as a personal trainer, said.

"The first few times I went through I tried to muscle it, but it's not all about muscle. It's about technique, and that's the biggest thing Ian showed me. It's not just about being fast and strong, it's how to use the obstacle correctly."

All of their hard work has paid off with both men qualifying for the heats in season two of the hit show.

Australian Ninja Warrior premieres on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.