Coaching young athletes keeps David young

ENJOYABLE: Gatton Swimming Club coach David Reinhardt (left) says coaching young athletes helps keep him young. Dominic Elsome

NAME: David Reinhardt.

Occupation: Gatton Swimming Club coach/sports centre manager.

Age: 54.

Marital status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about Gatton Swimming Club?

Watching young swimmers grow and develop into great people and terrific athletes.

Why did you decide to get involved with the club?

Because in order to have a club everyone needs to make a contribution.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Geoff Huegill, Cate Campbell, Brenton Rickard, Ian Thorpe, Grant Hackett and I worked under Denis Cotterell in a mentoring program.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My two girls.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Surround yourself with positive people (my dad).

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Remove negativity from the world. Life's too short.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Much less than I actually am. Working with kids keeps me young.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Making model trucks. They're cheaper than the real things.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Family Christmases, especially when my grandparents were around.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Lockyer Sports Centre - great pool!

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Watch my dust!

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Grant Patterson, aka Scooter (2012 Paralympic team - look him up).