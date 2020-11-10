Menu
CLOSE BATTLE: Willowburn’s Lachlan Matthews (left) battles for possession with Gatton’s Alex Edwards. Edwards scored in his side’s 2-1 semi-final loss to Willowburn. PHOTO: Kevin Farmer
Coach proud of beaten Redbacks

Jason Gibbs
10th Nov 2020 1:34 PM
FOOTBALL: The 2020 TFL Premier Men’s season will be remembered as one the most exciting in the competition’s history.

New boys Stanthorpe United upset the apple cart with their brand of positive attacking football and will battle Willowburn for the premiership this Sunday.

However, some familiar faces, including a youthful Gatton Redbacks outfit, played their part as well.

After leading the competition at various points, Gatton finished the regular season in third, four points behind minor premiers Willowburn.

Gatton lost 2-1 in last Sunday’s semi-final, but coach Jon Edwards is still proud.

“It’s disappointing to come so close and have those opportunities,” Edwards said after Sunday’s defeat.

“It would’ve been nice for at least one of those (second half) opportunities to hit the back of the net.

“We’re a young side, and the boys were a bit nervous before the game, and to Willowburn’s credit they defended really well.”

With youth and a season of experience on their side, Edwards believes the Redbacks will be stronger in 2021.

“It’s been a funny year, but the growth this team has shown throughout it was outstanding,” he said.

“The last month of football in particular has been exceptional from these lads, and they’re only going to be better for the experience.

“The plan now is bring them back stronger for next year, and hopefully we don’t have any unusual hiccups.”

