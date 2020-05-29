Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A CNN reporter is arrested live on air.
A CNN reporter is arrested live on air.
News

CNN reporter arrested live on air

by Victoria Craw
29th May 2020 9:00 PM

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez has been arrested live on air during protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

The reporter had been covering the protests and was taken into police custody while speaking live to camera, despite identifying himself to officers.

A producer and camera operator were also placed in handcuffs.

MORE: Trump's extraordinary warning to protesters

 

 

In the live footage of the arrest, which occurred around 5:10am local time, Jimenez can be heard explaining to the officers the four of them are "one team."

"We are getting out of your way. Just let us know. Wherever you want us to go we will go."

The team is surrounded by heavily armed State Patrol officers who place the reporter in handcuffs.

"Do you mind telling me why I'm under arrest?" Jimenez says calmly.

An anchor from the studio says "this is an American television reporter … being led away by police officers."

Jimenez is led back behind a line of state patrol officers while the CNN producer steps in to explain "we were just out here reporting."

"I've never seen anything like this" the anchor in the studio says as the camera man is forced to lay down his camera, which is still recording live, and be placed in handcuffs

"If you're just tuning in, this is our camera crew being arrested," the anchor says.

 

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning police building over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo.
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning police building over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo.

 

 

 

Jimenez had previously tweeted the "images out of Minneapolis right now are unbelievable." "Thousands in the streets, a police precinct on fire, fireworks being fired into those flames. All while we wait on whether charges will be filed against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. #GeorgeFloyd"

More to come.

Originally published as CNN reporter arrested live on air

More Stories

Show More
george floyd journalist news politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has scored herself a job.

        Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        premium_icon Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        News Crews are on scene of an accident involving a garbage truck and a car.

        Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        News A developer has revealed when construction is likely to start

        Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        premium_icon Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        Council News A business, which had been operating without approvals, has been given the go-ahead...