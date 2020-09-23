Clue in Bachelor trailer on who wins

There is a compelling theory based on this one editing trick on The Bachelor promos, that could point to who wins.

There is a compelling theory based on this one editing trick on The Bachelor promos, that could point to who wins.

There is a compelling theory online right now that claims to prove Bella Valeris will have her heart broken by Lachlan 'Locky' Gilbert during Thursday night's finale of The Bachelor.

The theory goes that the first girl to be introduced to the public, whether by trailer or Instagram post, never wins in the end.

This theory has been tried and tested on past contestants, and with all that we are hearing about that other crazy fan theory ... it might just be true.

Every year, Network Ten introduces the contestants one by one to the viewers, or in a batch. The first to be shown is usually a strong frontrunner throughout the series.

However, they never end up winning.

This seems to be the fate for Bella, who was introduced first on Instagram.

Bella was the first girl to be introduced on the Bachelor Instagram this year

She was also the first girl to be introduced in a trailer that aired before the show even begun.

She was also the first to be shown on the trailer

So who else has been in the same situation?

The most recent is Abbie Chatfield, who was vying for Matt Agnew's heart in last year's season of The Bachelor.

Abbie was first introduced with her infamous "I'm a Gemini" line for the promo. As we know, Abbie was the runner-up, left broken-hearted by Agnew.

Abbie was first off the bat for Matt's season.

The same can be said for Tara Pavlovic, who was the first girl to be shown in trailers for Matthew 'Matty J' Johnson's season in 2017.

Tara placed third.

The theory also seemed to have applied with Tara Pavlovic, who was featured first in Matty J's season.

Likewise, Brooke Blurton was the very first girl to be showcased for Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins' season in 2018. Brooke ended up leaving (good instincts), meaning that she placed third.

Brooke Blurton was also the first to be shown in the promos for Nick Cummins' season.

Not only do these girls share the similarity of being shown first for their season, but they were all very strong contenders for their Bachelor, and were usually fan favourites.

As for Bella, she was first shown stepping out of the limousine walking over to Locky, who was speechless. "Sorry, I just got lost in your eyes," he told her.

Earlier this week, there was another compelling theory that the ending of this season will be more wild that Nick Cummins' disastrous finale.

Rumour has it that Locky picks Bella in the end, however, she cannot get past the fact that he is also in love with Irena, so she leaves him.

Rejected, our Bachelor backtracks and asks Irena to take him back, which she tentatively does.

