Club seeks ‘rare fossils’ in lead up to gem show

GEM SHOW: Gatton Lapidary Club Inc. Secretary Brian Wood and President Leon Steinhardt prepare for their biggest gem show yet. Photo: Ebony Graveur

IF YOU think you may have found a fossil, the region’s gem club wants to see it.

In the lead up to its biggest show yet, the Gatton Lapidary Club is calling for rocks from the region – with an emphasis on fossils.

“What we’re looking for is fossils – fossils are rare,” Club President Leon Steinhardt said.

After the gem show’s success in 2017 landed it Lockyer Valley’s Community Event of the Year the following year, the most recent show will be hard to top.

But, with more than 30 vendors confirmed for the Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, February 22 is set to be a big day.

Mr Steinhardt said that among the vendors was a woman from Biggenden, an hour inland from Maryborough.

“She works at a quarry and has been putting together collections of all the different minerals that come out,” Leon said.

“She has this beautiful little museum thing – she sells some and displays some and has little booklets and talks to people.”

Secretary Brian Wood said Gatton Shire Hall would fill with tables covered in everything from gemstones and opals to mineral specimens straight out of the ground.

“Some of them might be basically prepared, they might be cut and polished on one surface to show the beautiful colours and patterns,” Brian said.

“There will be agates and quartzes and crystals … some of them are very expensive.”

Leon said the show was just as much for children as it was for adults, saying it was often the children who were most curious about rocks and minerals.

He talked at Forest Hill State School for Year 2 students about the club.

“We’re sitting in a circle and this little girl told me she was going to be a geologist and I thought, well, you hear this all the time,” he said.

But, asking her a few questions, Leon could see the child had already done her research.

“I asked her a few questions and she started explaining all (the rocks),” he said.

“And I thought, well, she will be a geologist.”

Less than a week later, the girl and her mother paid the club a visit, to learn how to polish a rock.

”We try to look after the kids and put a smile on their face,” Mr Steinhardt said.

Entry to the show is free and it will run from 8am until 4pm.