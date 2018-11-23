Club legends remember at Memorial meet

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood, jockey Nathan Thomas, trainer Price Hill and Marie Linnan, who presented the winning trophy after the Greg Elliot Memorial Race at the LVTC on Thursday.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood, jockey Nathan Thomas, trainer Price Hill and Marie Linnan, who presented the winning trophy after the Greg Elliot Memorial Race at the LVTC on Thursday. ALI KUCHEL

HORSE RACING: The late Greg Elliot always loved racing and horses.

As a youngster he loved the track and often watched horses or dogs at the

former Postmans Ridge race track.

Despite missing the former committee member for the past 21 years, the Lockyer Valley Turf Club has continued to uphold his legacy.

On Thursday, his sister, Marie Linnan, presented the Greg Elliot Memorial Trophy to Gympie trainer Price Hill for winning race 4 with Show A Flick.

The nine-year-old gelding came from behind in the 2000m benchmark 55 handicap to win by a neck, defying the 61-1 odds for jockey Nathan Thomas.

The trainer apologised to the jockeys who were unable to score a ride on his horse.

"(In his) last start he was three wide and I thought he would have done something,” Mr Hill said.

"We were pretty confident in him today and it was whether he had the legs to run him down the straight.”

Competition turned to the apprentice jockeys in the main race of the day when they went head to head in the inaugural Apprentice Cup.

Brisbane-based apprentice Corey Bayliss and his ride, Wine Barrell, knocked off race favourite Miss Beneteau (Natalie McCall) and Baylee Nothdurft to take the title.

Bayliss had just the one ride after his second was scratched on the day.

"The Apprentice Cup is a great idea, it's always great racing against other apprentices,” he said.

"Wine Barrel just travelled beautifully for me.”

The 19-year-old was given brief instructions by Toowoomba trainer Rex Lipp to just "go and ride his own race”.

"You can tell a jockey what you want but something always goes wrong,” Mr Lipp said.

"Sometimes this horse can miss the kick but today was a different story and the horse jumped well and relaxed for Corey.”

Mr Lipp said Wine Barrel had come through a rough patch, having "everything go wrong” with the six-year-old.

"At long last he's finally put everything together,” he said.

Despite a morning storm dumping 18mm of rain on the track, club president Terry Kirkwood said it held up well with the seven-race card.