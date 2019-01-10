Club left to clean-up after weekend break-in

BREAK IN: Gatton Soccer Club President Adam Halstead said the break-in was a "kick in the guts” for the club ahead of the new season.

BREAK IN: Gatton Soccer Club President Adam Halstead said the break-in was a "kick in the guts” for the club ahead of the new season. Dominic Elsome

A GATTON sporting club has described a recent break-in as "a kick in the guts”.

Sometime between January 6 and 7, thieves allegedly forced their way into the Gatton Redbacks Soccer Club's premises on Treatment Plant Rd.

Club president Adam Halstead said while the thieves made off with little of value, the damage they caused had cost the club time and money it couldn't afford.

"It's more so just the mess they made rather than anything,” Mr Halstead said.

"They've just really inconvenienced us - they've broken windows, smashed our fridges, pulled cupboard doors off the cupboard.

"They just ransacked the place.”

Damaged caused during break-in at Gatton Soccer Club between January 6 and 7. Contributed

The perpetrators were determined to gain access to the club, cutting through metal bars with what Mr Halstead suspects was a portable angle-grinder.

"There's not a lot we can really do, if they want to get in, they're going to get in,” he said.

It's a blow to the club, with the new season kicking off soon, but Mr Halstead said the club would push on.

"We finished the last season off in a healthy position, with player numbers and financially,” he said.

"It's not going to dent our progress - it's just an inconvenience and not nice to walk into when you put all the hard work in, and just before you kick off your new season you've got to deal with all this stuff.”

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444.