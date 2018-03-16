Club cornerstones rock on

LOCAL GEMS: Peter and Cindy Thwaites were awarded life memberships to the Gatton Lapidary Club last Monday. They are flanked by club president Leon Steinhardt and Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.

PETER Thwaites' fascination with the world of wonders that lie just beneath the surface of the Earth started while he was growing up just south of Ballarat, where the streets are literally paved by gold.

When he met future wife Cindy in Mount Isa, she believed "a rock was a rock”.

But slowly her passion for lapidary grew too and they would go on to inspire many others from the Lockyer Valley to develop a love for the field.

The pair were foundation members when the Gatton Lapidary Club was established in 1969.

Two years later they moved down to Victoria but came back to the Valley in 1978.

For close to two decades, they didn't have any involvement in the club, thinking the group had folded in their absence, but a chance meeting with a member in the newsagency tipped them off.

"We didn't know the club still existed, I thought it had finished,” Cindy said.

"When we joined in September 1995, there was only five members. We've been with it ever since.”

From that moment, they have been a consistent and reliable cornerstone for the club.

Together they have seen the annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show - which welcomed 1000 people through the doors this year - expand from its humble beginnings at Lake Apex.

They were heavily involved as the club hosted two National Gemborees, first in 2007 and again in 2014, which welcomed thousands of enthusiasts from around Australia and overseas to town.

Last week they were both awarded life membership to the club, becoming only the second and third people to receive the honour after Bob Wait in the 1980s.

Together they relish passing on the extensive knowledge they had picked up over the years to all those who visit the workshop on North St.

"I'm down there on Tuesday mornings and afternoons when the kids come in from school, same as on a Thursday. It's a second home,” Cindy said.

"You could have up-and-coming jewellers or geologists, you don't know. It's up to the kids once they've learnt a little bit whether they want to take it further.

"As long as I can keep walking, getting up of a morning and keep moving (I'll stay involved).”