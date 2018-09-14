Menu
CLOSE KNIT: Members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport Club warm-up before competition.
Club aiming to move as fast as lightning

Lachlan Mcivor
by
14th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

TRIATHLON: The Lockyer Lightning Multisport Club will pull on their togs, clip on their bike helmets and step into their running shoes in the coming weeks.

They are gearing up for their second season in the Queensland Triathlon Series after a successful first year as a club on the circuit.

Three of their athletes finished on the podium at the end of series, with Sharon Weatherby claiming gold, Ken Driver winning silver and Matt Sippel taking home bronze in their respective divisions.

Club vice-president Matt Sippel said Lockyer Lightning presently had 20 members in their ranks, ranging in age from nine to 50 plus.

They are encouraging people to get involved and want to change the perception of triathlon from a hard slog to a top summer sport for the entire family.

"Like any sport, there are great professional elite athletes who are amazing, but the bread and butter of triathlon Australia are the 'age group' athletes,” Sippel said.

"Triathlon has an excellent community spirit and family friendly environment. The great thing about triathlon is that it works the whole body and you can start at any level.

"We have learnt that it is a real team effort to make a small club work and together we have really forged the basis of a family friendly club who can achieve great things together.”

The club is holding a Come Tri Day this Sunday from 2-4pm at the UQ Gatton pool with all ages welcome and participants are asked to bring a bike, swimmers and water bottle.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

The first official QTS event will be held in Robina on September 23.

family sport lockyer lightning multisport club lockyer valley queensland triathlon series
Gatton Star

