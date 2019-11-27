CLOUDY: Storm's a-brewin' but little rain expected

Storms could be on the cards this afternoon in the region.

DAMAGING winds and possible hail are both part of a package deal predicted for the region this afternoon.

Storms are expected to begin from now to later on this afternoon, as an inland surface trough moves from the west.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said moisture was building to the east of the trough.

"We also have a south easterly change moving through Southeast Queensland, which will trigger a few storms this afternoon," Ms Gardner said.

"We already have a few storms starting up on the Sunshine Coast."

FORECAST: Severe #QldStorm possible in #SEQld and the Gulf Country today. Damaging wind gusts likely in storms, with large hail and short bursts of heavy rainfall possible in the south. Warnings will be issued as necessary at: https://t.co/mm0YHqKzZ8 pic.twitter.com/kSofuBYZiy — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 27, 2019

She said storms would be likely to affect Gatton as well as further north, which could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and possible short bursts of heavy rainfall.

"We do have the chance for severe storms this afternoon, as well," she said.

"Looking at the satellite, we can see a fair bit of cloud building and I think it will start building quickly, now."

Despite the possible storms, significant rainfall is unlikely.

"It probably won't be a great deal - maybe 1-2 millimetres," she said

"If you do get a thunderstorm going directly over the top, you could get up to 7 or 8mm."

More storms are predicted tomorrow afternoon, before clearing up for Friday and Saturday.