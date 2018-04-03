Menu
Lifestyle

Secret Kmart trick costs just $12

The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.
by Staff Reporter

THE latest hack sending Kmart fans into a frenzy costs just $12 - and all you need is a needle and thread.

The discount department store has developed a legion of fans who pride themselves on re-imagining items such as cubby houses and homewares.

This time, the product getting a makeover is a humble $12 swimsuit.

An Aussie woman bought the $12 swimsuit from her local store, but took issue with the "flappy shoulder frills".

"Purchase [sic] these tops at my local for just $12," she wrote on Facebook.

"Didn't try on prior to purchasing and wasn't to [sic] keen on the flappy shoulder frills,' she said.

The imaginative customer took matters into her own hand and grabbed a needle and thread.

"A needle and thread and 10 mins later - frills are up. Lived in these all weekend and got loads of nice comments and couldn't believe they were only $12,' the woman continued.

The customer grabbed a needle and thread, pinning the shoulder straps up.
"Note if you are going to take the frills up make sure the strapes [sic] are at the right length as you can't readjust once sewed."

The simple trick will no doubt inspire other Kmart fans to get creative.

Topics:  clothing hack kmart

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes over the course of a distinguished career.

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal.

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Sensory garden planned

PLANTING FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Linda Roberts stands on the site of a proposed sensory garden for dementia patients.

Garden to help dementia sufferers

Laidley Lawyer has royal inspiration

LEGAL EAGLE: CW Hooper and Hooper legal practitioner director Pamela Wardle speaks at the International Women's Day High Tea in March.

Get to know CW Hooper and Hooper's Pamela Wardle.

