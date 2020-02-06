CLOSING SHOP: Five businesses selling up in the region

CLOSING TIME: A number of business owners have decided to sell up this year.

CLOSING TIME: A number of business owners have decided to sell up this year.

LEADERS in the region’s Chambers of Commerce warned 2020 would be grim for business, especially if the drought were to continue.

As last year came to a close, Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells warned small businesses in the region were feeling pressure competing with larger, “well-resourced multinational” companies.

Here are five businesses that are up for sale now in the region:

1. Hairdressing and beauty salon in Lowood

A hairdressing and beauty salon has appeared on the market after its owner decided to retire. Fully-staffed with a manager employed, the business already has a full team on deck, making it an easy transition for anyone looking for take on a business this year.

Price point: $55,000

Contact: 0401 477 372

2. Tarampa General Store and Cafe

Piping hot pies made on site and just minutes from the Warrego Highway at 218 Lowood Minden Road. Maybe you’ve always dreamt of owning a shop but have been tempted by the idea of running a cafe. Combining hospitality and retail, this store in Tarampa might be your jam.

Owner Jody Davis decided to sell up after owning the store for five years – but having been a business owner for much longer.

“It’s my 40th birthday coming up and I wanted to go and do something different,” Jody said.

“You know when you’ve been doing the same thing forever? It’s time for a change.”

Price point: Expressions of interest

Contact: 0439 076 115

FOR SALE: The Tarampa General Store and Cafe is among a number of businesses in the region up for grabs.

3. Coles Express petrol station, Gatton

The petrol station next to the KFC at 73 Railway Street, Gatton, is up for sale as a tenanted investment. Buyers looking for a businesses without the hassle of managing the shop front can enjoy a passive income, with rent estimated to be $345,569 a year.

Price point: Not known

Contact: 0400564623

Coles Express in Gatton is on the market. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

4. The Club Hotel, Toogoolawah

Boasting the only TAB in town, the Club Hotel on Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah, is up for grabs.

It offers accommodation, room to host live bands and comes with a separate bistro.

Owner Shane Sutton said he enjoyed the six years he has owned the hotel but said it was time to sell up due to family reasons.

“It’s been good – you go from concreting to owning a hotel and it’s very different,” Shane said.

“But you meet people and it’s good.”

Price point: $575,000

Contact: 0456565353

5. Queensland Bedding and Furniture Direct, Withcott

Once located on the Warrego Highway, Withcott, Queensland Bedding and Furniture Direct has closed down its shopfront and moved its business online. The space it used to occupy at 8506 Warrego Hwy is for sale. The 450 square metre showroom is airconditioned, has kitchen and toilet facilities and has more than 20 onsite car spaces.

Price point: $1,150,000 + GST

Contact: 0418 795 484