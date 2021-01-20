CLOSED: ‘Public safety’ risk shuts popular lake to swimmers

ANYONE planning a trip to the waterhole for a dip will have to put plans on hold, following news Lake Somerset is closed to recreational use.

South East Queensland Water announced on Tuesday the lake, as well as Lake Kurwongbah near North Lakes, has closed.

Seqwater staff are inspecting the sites to ensure water is safe for human contact, following major rainfall.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich woman stops traffic to rescue native wildlife

A Seqwater spokesman said the closure could relate to possible water quality issues.

“When you get a lot of rain dumping down at once, you get run-off,” he said.

“It runs off down the hills, through paddocks where cows have been grazing, all sorts of stuff. As it washes into the dams, it can create water quality risks with micro-bacteria, pathogens that get swept up into the water.”

LOCAL NEWS: Thieves steal from garage, cars in late night robbery

He said lakes were closed to give Seqwater staff a chance to perform tests.

“To make sure it is fine and people won’t get sick if they do swim in it,” he said.

During the closure, in-water activities are banned, including anything in which the body or face are frequently immersed, where the face is being sprayed, or where it is likely water can be swallowed, inhaled or come into contact with ears, eyes, mouth, nose or cuts in the skin.

This includes swimming, waterskiing, jet skiing and tubing.

The closure is expected to last only a couple of days.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.