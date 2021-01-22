Menu
Lake Dyer park. Photo: Gatton Star
Council News

Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

Hugh Suffell
22nd Jan 2021 6:00 AM
The outcome for a tender process for Lake Dyer Caravan and Camping Ground have been discussed by council behind closed doors.

In a closed Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting, Mayor Tanya Milligan removed herself from the room while the matter was discussed due to a conflict of interest that she declared at the start of the meeting.

Council last year put the management rights for the caravan park to tender and specifically sought interest from people with previous caravan park operations experience.

The tender process closed on August 25, 2020, with a possible outcome discussed this week by councillors.

A report released by the Caravan Industry Association of Australia on Thursday revealed caravan and camping is the most popular holiday accommodation type for Australians, accounting for 44 per cent of all holiday nights across the country.

The insights revealed that over 1.9 million caravan and camping holidays were undertaken by Australians nationally in the September 2020 quarter, as they come to terms with a COVID travel environment.

Gatton Star

