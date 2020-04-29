Close second for school’s yearly shave

BUZZED: Staff member and former student Kate Berlin raised the most money during the fundraiser. Picture: Joanne Vivian

EVEN a global pandemic hasn't been able to stop a Lockyer Valley high school from demonstrating extraordinary generosity during this year's World's Greatest Shave.

Faith Lutheran College at Plainland has contributed to the event every year for more than a decade, with staff and students alike taking part.

"It's an annual event where we try to make sure that we support those in need, but we also use it as an event to make sure our students can learn to think of others who are doing it tough," deputy principal Tyson Kenny said.

"Whether they're personally affected or have learned of the challenges people have gone through, it's just so awesome that our young people get involved."

Due to current circumstances the school couldn't host a proper event as in previous years but instead provided the means for students to take part from home.

"Most students were at home, but we've provided a virtual opportunity for us to stream staff involvement," Mr Kenny said.

"We gave students the opportunity to post their images and involvement via the school Facebook page."

In total, the cohort raised $7625 in donations, although Mr Kenny believes it could have been even more.

"It's the second-highest total we've ever raised for this event," he said.

"Normally we'd have a big fundraiser event on the day and we didn't get that last-minute big push, so I suspect this would have been our largest event ever."

Kate Berlin, a former student and now teacher at the college, raised the most money, an accomplishment in past years achieved only by students.

Miss Berlin said a former classmate of hers had been diagnosed with leukaemia in recent years and supporting her was one of her reasons for participating.

"Kind of thinking about that person who was so close in our community, she's really the driving force for me to shave my head this year," she said.

"If she, or anyone who has leukaemia or any other kind of cancer, has to go through that turmoil and that heartbreak, losing their hair and the pain that comes with that, then I can deal with having short, stubbly hair for a few months."

Having taken part as both a student and staff member, she said the way the World's Greatest Shave brought together the community was the best part of the event.

"It was something I always loved. It was really cool to get involved and to get that sense of community is just absolutely awesome," she said.

"Being a teacher and coming into contact with a lot of students and their families who've experienced cancer, I really did it for those people."

Mr Kenny said the outpouring of support for the event was a perfect demonstration of the values the school was always trying to impart to students.

"What we're all about is the students having that care and concern for others. An event like World's Greatest Shave allows our students to live our values through actions," he said.

"That's what we want from our young people. We don't just want them talking about doing things, we want them to follow through on their convictions."