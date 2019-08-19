Clinics bake change for furry friends in need

Esk Vet Surgery's Iain Trueman is in spirit for the RSPCA Cupcake Day fundraiser.

WHO would have thought eating delicious cupcakes could help animals in need?

Today is the RSPCA's annual cupcake day, with funds raised going towards helping rescue, rehabilitate and re-home animals across the country.

Esk and Fernvale Vet clinics are getting behind the cause, with plenty of human and dog-friendly treats available throughout the day.

Esk Vet Surgery's Maria Hope said the clinic had been baking and fundraising for the past four years.

Last year, they raised almost $1000.

"It helps with the amazing work the RSPCA does for animals,” Maria said.

There's plenty of cupcake options available including double choc, caramel fudge and popcorn, vanilla ice-cream, red velvet and cookies and cream.

Dog-friendly biscuits and cupcakes made with dog-safe ingredients are also available.

Cupcakes are 4 for $12.

Dog cupcakes are 4 for $10, and dog biscuits are $5 a bag.

Across Australia, more than $432,000 has been raised as part of the RSPCA's cupcake day.

Both clinics are open until 5pm.