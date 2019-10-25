Clinic puts awards feedback into practice for success

FAMILY Health Clinic Gatton have paved a history of success in the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, and this year was no exception.

The doctors surgery impressed judged for a win in the Professional Health Services Category this year.

But it was the clinic’s patients that also valued the Gatton surgery, securing enough votes to land them a finalist position in the People’s Choice category.

Practice manager and 2018 Employee of the Year recipient, Ellisha Freeman, said People’s Choice was reassurance of positive public opinion.

“Given it’s a complete voting system for that award without self-nomination, it’s always reassuring to see the public agree with the standard of care we’re trying to provide,” Ms Freeman said.

She said Family Health Clinic’s success streak gave the team a chance to celebrate their hard work behind the scenes.

“There’s a lot of hard work and effort which goes in behind the scenes that isn’t always seen by the general public,” she said.

“We’ve had quite a few large milestones to get through this year.”

The practice may have appeared business as usual to patients but staff have spent the year adjusting to new methods and a new computer software system.

“They’re general huge hurdles in business,” she said.

“It’s really reassuring that we’ve maintained our standard of care even though we’ve had a lot of business growth and those adjustments which take up a huge amount of time in the background.”

In the days following the business awards, patients have approached staff members to congratulate the practice’s achievements.

“The testament would be from the amount of patients who have come in this week to congratulate us on the award and the work we do,” she said.

“They’re proud to be associated with the practice and they take it on board as a win for all of us, not just the business … They’re proud we’re their doctors and it’s really reassuring to see that.”