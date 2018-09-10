Clinic aims to get smiles back on faces

ALL SMILES: Head Dental owner Chris Head. The business opened a clinic in Gatton in February.

THE ONE part Chris Head enjoys most about his job is being able to put a smile back on people's faces.

He is the owner of the family-run Head Dental, which opened a clinic in Gatton in February to go alongside their long-standing practice in Toowoomba.

The business have found a strong demand for their work in the region, owing to a lack of similar services between Ipswich and Toowoomba and an ageing population.

The Gatton clinic currently operates three days a week and delivers solutions to anything related to replacement teeth, including full or partial dentures, and also make custom fitted mouthguards.

Chris grew up in the industry with his father Tony beginning his trade in 1952.

He himself got his start in 1980 and now his sons Alex and Lachlan are heavily involved in the business.

"I've found that probably more in the country areas like down here you see people that have had dentures for 40 or 50 years,” Chris said.

"When you see someone that's in a pretty debilitated state, and you're able to make them look happy, you can just see the change in their self esteem.

"(I enjoy) making people happy and improving their quality of life. That's the most rewarding thing we do.”

He said in the past ten years he had seen a growing trend of deteriorating oral health due to an abundance of soft drinks and unhealthy foods in people's diets.

"A lot more adults now are losing teeth which you would think in this day and age that wouldn't be the case, you would think that oral health would be better,” he said.

While most people will head to the doctor when they have a cold or a cough, it isn't always the same for issues with their teeth.

"People won't go to the dentist unless they're in pain and when it gets to that stage it's probably too late,” he said.

The Gatton operation welcomed new faces from across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

"There was never anything in the middle (of Toowoomba and Ipswich) other than just going to general dentists, whereas what we offer we just specialise in this sort of work,” he said.

"We felt there was a need there for it here.”