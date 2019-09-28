Clinic aims for back-to-back business award gongs

FLASHBACK: Employee of the year Ellisha Freeman (centre) with host Edwina Bartholomew and LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

FLASHBACK: Employee of the year Ellisha Freeman (centre) with host Edwina Bartholomew and LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. ALI KUCHEL

NOMINATED for two separate awards, the staff at Family Health Clinic Gatton eagerly await October 19.

The practice was selected as a finalist in the Health Professional Services category and was voted People's Choice in the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Practice Manager Ellisha Freeman said the team had worked tirelessly to deliver the best experience to the practice's customers.

"We have worked really hard this year and I think it's probably great recognition of the hard work we put in behind the scenes,” Mrs Freeman said.

Behind the scenes, the entire team focussed on up-skilling as well as enhancing customer experience.

"We have always had a customer-service focus here but we've really been up-skilling staff across the board, not just the general practitioners,” Mrs Freeman said.

"We're constantly doing quality improvement measures like little surveys.”

During the past year, the practice expanded, doubling its team including bringing on a range of new specialists as well as increasing its GP base.

"We know a lot of people are bound by transport issues so we have certainly had a huge focus on trying to bring as many services to town as possible,” she said.

A cardiologist, an exercise physiologist, a physiotherapist and a surgeon are among the team's recent additions and Mrs Freeman said an ear, nose and throat specialist would be next on the cards.

Following the expansion and now with a team of 14, the practice is able to offer more appointment times to its customers.

"We generally have increased by about 60 appointments consistently each day,” Mrs Freeman said.

Despite the achievement, the staff are not about to rest on their laurels.

"The voting just gets us in the finals but, from there, there is a protocol the council completes to choose the winner,” Mrs Freeman said. On October 19, the Family Health Clinic Gatton team will know whether or not they made it through the finals, at the Business Awards.

"We have been finalists for People's Choice for quite a few years now,” she said.

"It inspires us to get through the difficult days because it does get difficult but it makes us al feel like what we are doing is worthwhile.”