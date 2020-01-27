Menu
Greenpeace Australia protesters used Margaret Court Arena to unveil a message about the nation’s climate inaction and push to reduce carbon pollution.
Politics

Climate protesters use Margaret Court to call out inaction

by Michael Randall
27th Jan 2020 6:39 PM
Protesters descended on Margaret Court Arena this afternoon in a bid to draw attention to climate change.

During the doubles clash between Simone Bolleli and Benoit Paire against Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, protesters unveiled banners with the words "Climate inaction is an unforced error".

The protest, organised by Greenpeace Australia, was aimed at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, calling on the country's leader to reduce carbon pollution.

Climate protesters hold placards on Margaret Court Arena. Picture: Twitter/gabrielle_platt
Greenpeace campaigner May House told the organisation's website: "Two out of the last three years now, players and fans at the Australian Open have suffered huge health impacts as a result of climate change-driven heatwaves and bushfire smoke."

"Without swift action to phase out coal as the number one driver of climate change, extreme weather events will only get worse."

Smoke from the bushfires did not impact the Open's main draw, but did leave several qualifiers suffering breathing issues. Organisers had to delay qualifying games earlier this month

