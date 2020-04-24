Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHECKOUT: A click and collect option is now available at both Lockyer libraries. Photo: File image
CHECKOUT: A click and collect option is now available at both Lockyer libraries. Photo: File image
News

Click and collect option available at Lockyer libraries

Ali Kuchel
24th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOOKWORMS and those looking for additional resources will be able to “click and collect” from the Lockyer Valley’s two libaries.

Lockyer Valley Libraries are working behind-the-scenes to ensure residents can access library items, even though the doors are temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Lockyer Valley residents will now have access to a “click and collect” service at both the Gatton and Laidley Libraries.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the service was designed to provide a sense of normality during this difficult time.

“Our Libraries are a meaningful space for a lot of our residents and even though we can’t gather, we want to still allow people access to books, DVDs and other materials that can often represent so much,” Cr Milligan said.

The click and collect service will allow residents to reserve items on the Library website. They will then receive a notification to say their request is available and be prompted to call or email the library, where staff will allocate a collection time.

The items will be left on a table for collection, which will only be permitted once staff have closed the window.

“This will achieve a no contact pick-up and comply with the social distancing directives,” Cr Milligan said.

“Only items that have passed a quarantine period will become available. To allow for quarantining, any items to be returned must be placed in the returns chutes at each library and not on the tables.”

The items will not be due for eight weeks. If the library hasn’t reopened at that time, the return date will be extended.

For further information, check out Lockyer Valley Libraries Facebook page or contact the Gatton Library on 5466 3434 or the Laidley Library on 5462 0351.

lockyer council lockyer libraries
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        premium_icon Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        News Unleaded petrol can be bought for as little as 87.9c/L in the Lockyer Valley.

        New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        premium_icon New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        Council News Lockyer Valley councillors have been assigned their portfolios for the next term of...

        Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        premium_icon Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        Crime A 39-year-old man is allegedly behind eight “rough tags” scrawled on public and...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland