Click and collect option available at Lockyer libraries

CHECKOUT: A click and collect option is now available at both Lockyer libraries. Photo: File image

BOOKWORMS and those looking for additional resources will be able to “click and collect” from the Lockyer Valley’s two libaries.

Lockyer Valley Libraries are working behind-the-scenes to ensure residents can access library items, even though the doors are temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Lockyer Valley residents will now have access to a “click and collect” service at both the Gatton and Laidley Libraries.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the service was designed to provide a sense of normality during this difficult time.

“Our Libraries are a meaningful space for a lot of our residents and even though we can’t gather, we want to still allow people access to books, DVDs and other materials that can often represent so much,” Cr Milligan said.

The click and collect service will allow residents to reserve items on the Library website. They will then receive a notification to say their request is available and be prompted to call or email the library, where staff will allocate a collection time.

The items will be left on a table for collection, which will only be permitted once staff have closed the window.

“This will achieve a no contact pick-up and comply with the social distancing directives,” Cr Milligan said.

“Only items that have passed a quarantine period will become available. To allow for quarantining, any items to be returned must be placed in the returns chutes at each library and not on the tables.”

The items will not be due for eight weeks. If the library hasn’t reopened at that time, the return date will be extended.

For further information, check out Lockyer Valley Libraries Facebook page or contact the Gatton Library on 5466 3434 or the Laidley Library on 5462 0351.