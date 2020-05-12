Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO CASES: Coronavirus swept through the West Moreton region but was gone within eight weeks. Photo: File
NO CASES: Coronavirus swept through the West Moreton region but was gone within eight weeks. Photo: File
Health

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH: The virus in West Moreton

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In terms of confirmed cases, the West Moreton region is coronavirus-free, according to the latest information from Queensland Health.

On Thursday, the final patient of 37 diagnosed with the virus was declared recovered, after no longer testing positive.

The virus was first confirmed in the region two months ago, when a 51-year-old man was diagnosed on March 14.

A 22-year-old woman tested positive the next day.

From then, new cases of the virus were confirmed almost daily across the West Moreton region.

The number of cases almost doubled on March 28 when Queensland Health announced 14 new cases of the virus had been detected in the region.

After ramping up during the latter half of March, the virus came to a standstill in the region on April 1, when the region’s last patient was diagnosed.

Since then, the number of cases have dropped as patients have recovered and no new patients have been diagnosed.

The West Moreton region covers the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and some Brisbane suburbs.

Three Somerset locals and a Lockyer Valley local were among those to be diagnosed with the virus.

West Moreton Health confirmed those four patients had recovered last month.

coronavirus lockyer valley region somerset region west moreton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        premium_icon Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        Rural Paddocks usually filled with working backpackers during the Valley’s harvest now include plenty of job seekers, following mass job losses amid the coronavirus.

        ‘New drive by’: Drones flying too close to Lockyer homes

        premium_icon ‘New drive by’: Drones flying too close to Lockyer homes

        Crime A Regency Downs mother found her tyres slashed and caravan broken into the night...

        How Inland Rail could turn the Valley into export powerhouse

        premium_icon How Inland Rail could turn the Valley into export powerhouse

        Rural A fast-tracked business case could prove to be a major boon for the Lockyer...

        Digital doorknock calls for donation support

        premium_icon Digital doorknock calls for donation support

        Community Unable to carry out their usual doorknock appeal, The Salvation Army is moving...