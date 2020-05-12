CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH: The virus in West Moreton

NO CASES: Coronavirus swept through the West Moreton region but was gone within eight weeks. Photo: File

In terms of confirmed cases, the West Moreton region is coronavirus-free, according to the latest information from Queensland Health.

On Thursday, the final patient of 37 diagnosed with the virus was declared recovered, after no longer testing positive.

The virus was first confirmed in the region two months ago, when a 51-year-old man was diagnosed on March 14.

A 22-year-old woman tested positive the next day.

From then, new cases of the virus were confirmed almost daily across the West Moreton region.

The number of cases almost doubled on March 28 when Queensland Health announced 14 new cases of the virus had been detected in the region.

After ramping up during the latter half of March, the virus came to a standstill in the region on April 1, when the region’s last patient was diagnosed.

Since then, the number of cases have dropped as patients have recovered and no new patients have been diagnosed.

The West Moreton region covers the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and some Brisbane suburbs.

Three Somerset locals and a Lockyer Valley local were among those to be diagnosed with the virus.

West Moreton Health confirmed those four patients had recovered last month.