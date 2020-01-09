Menu
A father and his daughter have hauled in a three-clawed crab over Christmas from a creek near Fraser Island.
Offbeat

Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

by Cormac Pearson
9th Jan 2020 6:08 PM
LIKE a scene straight out of The Simpsons, David Faulkner and his daughter have pulled a three-clawed crab out of a pot near Fraser Island.

The hit cartoon infamously featured a three-eyed fish that was created as a result of radioactive waste from a nuclear power plant but, while there's no suggestion this crab was a victim of the same fate, it's become just as famous, at least among the local community.

The massive crustacean was caught in a creek in Maaroom during the Christmas break and Mr Faulkner says it has become something of a celebrity since.

David Faulkner and his daughter's three clawed catch in Maaroom, Fraser Island.
"My daughter pulled the pot in and said, 'Dad we've got a big female here,' then I had a look and said no, we've got a buck with three claws," Mr Faulkner said.

"It's the first time we've seen anything like it and has become a bit of a celebrity since, even the fisheries have got a copy of it."

The three-pronged pincer may remain a legend around Maaroom for some time to come, with the locals keeping the now-famous claw.

The Simpsons has a habit of creating storylines that come to fruition in real life.

In 1995, the hit show predicted Lisa using a phone to talk face to face with her Mother Marge via, it came true in the form of FaceTime 2010.

And an episode airing in 2000 showed Lisa becoming the United States president, inheriting it from none other than Donald Trump, who rose to the presidency in reality 16 years later.

