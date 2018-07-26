Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

CLAUDIA Campbell is not who you'd expect to be the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber Show Girl.

Despite only living in the country for four years, she will compete against 10 other sub chamber show girls for the title Queensland Country Life Miss Show Girl.

From the "other side of the fence” the 21-year-old lived in Brisbane suburbia until she left the city behind aged 17 in search of something new.

"I don't know what sparked it (wanting to live in the country) but I think it was wanting to be different. At school everyone was going into science or engineering or nursing,” Ms Campbell said.

"People in life get stuck in a rut: people go to school, they go to university and still have the same friends, whereas I really wanted to do something different and make that change.”

Since leaving home at 17, Ms Campbell hasn't looked back, finding her voice and confidence in the country.

"I didn't have confidence because I thought people are going to think "I'm different” or "I can't” but then I started to change my mentality, and five years later I work at a dairy farm and I milk (cows) all by myself,” Ms Campbell said.

She said people often don't realise what the show girl competition was about.

"People perceive it's all about looking the part or speaking nicely and etiquette but there's a lot more to it,” she said.

"You're a representative for your community and the show society and also for young women.”

The Lowood show girl and treasurer said everyone gets something different out of being a part of the show society.

The next big event for the region's show girl is the Ekka, where she will visit parliament house.