Menu
Login
Queensland Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington.
Queensland Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington.
News

Classroom comfort on radar for opposition leader

Ali Kuchel
by
4th Jan 2019 3:53 PM

PUSHING for air-conditioned classrooms across the state will be a priority for Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington this year.

Presently, air-conditioning is not compulsory in state schools in southeast Queensland.

But Mrs Frecklington said if it is good enough to have it in other public buildings, it should be good enough for our students and teachers.

"The LNP's plan to air-condition classrooms will lead to better student results and a more comfortable working environment for our teachers, teacher aides and principals,” she said.

"This is all part of our plan to make Queensland kids the smartest in the nation.”

Mrs Frecklington will also work to ensure there is "no erosion” of health services at Esk Hospital.

"I'm also concerned about the current delays at the Esk Dental Hospital, so I'll be putting the government on notice about improving wait times,” she said.

Network roads will also be on the agenda, including the Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya Connection Rd and Esk-Gatton Rd.

Mrs Frecklington said she would push for a further share of road funding.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    There's a sense of optimism in Somerset

    There's a sense of optimism in Somerset

    News After a positive 2018 for the Somerset, council is looking to build on this positivity and grow even better this year.

    Hort Expo to make its return to Lockyer Valley

    Hort Expo to make its return to Lockyer Valley

    News Planning is under way for the Hort Expo

    Local Partners