Classroom comfort on radar for opposition leader

PUSHING for air-conditioned classrooms across the state will be a priority for Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington this year.

Presently, air-conditioning is not compulsory in state schools in southeast Queensland.

But Mrs Frecklington said if it is good enough to have it in other public buildings, it should be good enough for our students and teachers.

"The LNP's plan to air-condition classrooms will lead to better student results and a more comfortable working environment for our teachers, teacher aides and principals,” she said.

"This is all part of our plan to make Queensland kids the smartest in the nation.”

Mrs Frecklington will also work to ensure there is "no erosion” of health services at Esk Hospital.

"I'm also concerned about the current delays at the Esk Dental Hospital, so I'll be putting the government on notice about improving wait times,” she said.

Network roads will also be on the agenda, including the Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya Connection Rd and Esk-Gatton Rd.

Mrs Frecklington said she would push for a further share of road funding.