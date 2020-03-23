Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of dealer holding drug bag in his hand on a black background. Picture: iStock
Generic photo of dealer holding drug bag in his hand on a black background. Picture: iStock
News

Classic excuse for drugs fails to persuade magistrate

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN found with drugs in his car has offered the oldest excuse in the book for having the illicit substance.

On February 18, police conducting patrols at Ma Ma Creek pulled over Trey Steven Tony Buckland.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor revealed the details of their discovery to the Gatton Magistrates Court.

“He was detained, and a search of his vehicle was conducted. As a result of the search, police located a small clip-seal bag containing less than a gram of a crystalline substance,” Sgt Windsor said.

“He identified the substance as being amphetamine. He stated he was looking after it for a friend, and forgotten it was there.”

Buckland, who represented himself in court, offered no further defence or detail.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Peter Saygers warned Buckland to keep away from drugs in future.

“Don’t get caught up with it, it’s a terrible drug,” he said.

“Make your own choices with it.”

Due to Buckland’s lack of history, Magistrate Saygers was lenient in his sentencing.

Buckland was fined $350 but his conviction was not recorded.

al windsor drug possession gatton magistrates court peter saygers
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community urged to donate food as work dries up

        premium_icon Community urged to donate food as work dries up

        News A Lockyer outreach centre is experiencing a heightened need for canned food, other non-perishable items.

        Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        premium_icon Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        News The total number of local coronavirus cases has risen to eight.

        Coronavirus crisis impacts Gatton: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis impacts Gatton: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        News The station will stay open but, before entering, visitors must use hand sanitiser.