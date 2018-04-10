Classic American heavy metal

PROUD: Hatton Vale's Chris Hunkin lets us get a closer look at his 1966 Ford Mustang.

PROUD: Hatton Vale's Chris Hunkin lets us get a closer look at his 1966 Ford Mustang. Francis Witsenhuysen

CHRIS Hunkin has always been a convertible man and is now the proud owner of a slick 1966 Ford Mustang.

Being an auto-electrician and mechanic by trade made the restoration process on the classic ride more of a hobby than work for the Hatton Vale local.

"I bought this one in Warwick about five years ago,” he said.

"I restored it and did bits and pieces to it over about a two-year period.

"I rebuilt the engine, gearbox, the diff and did all the suspension up in it. I did all the body work and I also did the paint job - it was a pretty straightforward restoration.”

During the restoration process, Chris was sure to keep his Mustang looking as close to an original as possible.

"There are little things I've personalised to make them suit me, like the upholstery,” he said.

Out of his classic car collection, he said it was a tough choice to decide on a definitive favourite.

"My 65 coupe is a genuine 38 thousand mile that I bought over from the States,” he said.

"It's very clean and it's a better car in one way, but I like my convertibles better so I'm a bit iffy on which I like best.

"They are both my daily drivers ... I take turns in driving them down to Brisbane to work every day. I do them up and drive them because I don't believe in keeping them in the shed.”

Chris's strong affiliation with convertible cars can be linked back to his father always owning sports cars.

"I just always loved them, right from when I was about 15 years old,” he said.

"But Dad has always had convertibles and things. That's probably why.

"But once my own kids grew up and were off my hands I decided it was time to get one, because I could finally afford it.”

Chris plans to drive his Mustang down to Tasmania in the next 12 months.

"I reckon it would be good to do the Great Ocean Road and take it through Victoria too,” he said.

With another car being shipped over from America in a few months to be restored, Chris certainly won't be giving up his passion for car restoration any time soon.

"I'll eventually do up my old green 1946 Ford ute too - it's an original Nolan's truck,” he said.

While Chris doesn't currently belong to a car club, he does enter his Mustang into local car shows around the region, like The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival.

"That's been a bit of fun,” Chris said.

"I've also done a few weddings and graduations for people in it, which has been good.”

Chris said he definitely knew the future of his Mustang.

"The car will be staying with me,” he chuckled.

"But all the kids are hoping they will get it when I'm gone.”

Francis Witsenhuysen