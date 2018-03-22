Clare Atkinson Journalism Scholarship needs your support

IN HONOUR: Brightview's Lesley Atkinson is urging the public to help continue the Clare Atkinson Memorial Scholarship.

IN HONOUR: Brightview's Lesley Atkinson is urging the public to help continue the Clare Atkinson Memorial Scholarship. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE MOTHER of Lockyer Valley's late Clare Atkinson says the UQ journalism scholarship created in her daughter's memory needs financial support to continue.

Officially launched last year, the Clare Atkinson Memorial Scholarship offers support to journalism students facing financial and other hardships by providing them with hands-on experience in broadcast, print and radio news news through internships at national media outlets based in Sydney.

After graduating in 2006 at UQ Saint Lucia campus Ms Atkinson became a prominent voice in the journalism field, and for the next eight years her career was prosperous, starting out with Germany's national broadcaster Deutsche Welle, then landing positions in back in Australia with ABC, SBS, The Guardian and the Huffington Post.

Ms Atkinson was diagnosed with terminal secondary liver cancer in 2014, and over the next 18 months she used her platform to help others affect by cancer.

She passed away on June 22, 2016 at the age of 31.

Clare's mother, Lesley Atkinson said the family was thrilled that her daughter's legacy would live on, though the scholarship needed more support to be ongoing.

"I know they have raised enough money for the first year but they need more funds for it to continue,” she said.

"Her friend Shannon Molloy worked very hard to make the scholarship happen, we are so thankful.

"People should donate to keep this scholarship going, and Clare's memory, and to support young journalist to give them a starting chance.”

Mrs Atkinson said even when Clare fell ill she was was still trying to better herself.

"She was very devoted to her craft and was hard working until the end,” she said,

"When she was sick she was volunteering for Amnesty international.”

Clare herself was assisted with a scholarship to study in Freiburg, Germany before cementing her career with Deutsche Welle.

"I think there should be more scholarships to help students in all fields,” Mrs Atkinson said.

"But the universities usually need a benefactor and they need to raise the funds.”

To donate to the Clare Atkinson Memorial Scholarship head to: http://www.uq.edu.au/giving/donations/fund/Clare_Atkinson_Memorial_Scholarship

And to apply, head to: https://scholarships.uq.edu.au/scholarship/clare-atkinson-memorial-scholarship