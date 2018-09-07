Menu
Crime

Clandestine drug lab discovered in Warwick

Rae Wilson
by
7th Sep 2018 1:14 AM

POLICE have charged a man after finding an alleged clandestine laboratory and weapons in Warwick. 

Officers from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural, Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch and State Crime Command's Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team executed a search warrant at the man's home in Myrtle Street, Warwick.

Police will allege during a search of the property, officers found a bedroom used several times for producing methamphetamine.

It will be further alleged a quantity of glassware and chemicals associated with the production of methylamphetamine was also seized for further forensic examination, as well as illegal pistols and ammunition.

Senior Constable Jim Doyle, from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural, said the raid at 8am on September 3 was an example of how MOCS Rural in coordination with local CIB could work to stop crime in the community.

"This collaboration between our squads and local police continues to identify and disrupt people committing offences across the region for a range of criminal offences," he said.

A 24-year-old man will face drugs and explosives charges in Warwick Magistrates Court later this month.

The man has been charged with 14 drug and weapons related offences including possessing and producing dangerous drugs and unlawful weapon possession.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 24.

