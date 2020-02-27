Church to celebrate a century of serving community

CHURCH CENTENARY: Beryl Marbury and Dulcie Doolan have been hard at work compiling books and photographs from the Coominya Presbyterian Church's hundred-year history.

CHURCH CENTENARY: Beryl Marbury and Dulcie Doolan have been hard at work compiling books and photographs from the Coominya Presbyterian Church's hundred-year history.

THE Somerset region’s last remaining Presbyterian Church is set to celebrate 100 years of history next month.

The Presbyterian Church is one of only two churches still standing in Coominya and is the older of the two, with the Catholic Church opened in 1921.

Church organist Beryl Marbury said the church team had big plans to commemorate the occasion.

“We’re going to have a special church service, at half-past 10. We’ve invited other congregations to come along as well,” she said.

“The senior minister from Ipswich will be coming down to take part in the service,.”

After the event, visitors will have the opportunity to get together and reminisce on the church’s lengthy history.

“We’re going to have a cup of tea and lunch afterwards,” Beryl said.

“We have no idea how many people might come. Maybe one hundred.”

The local community hall has donated extra chairs to place on the grass outside the church to accommodate for the additional visitors.

The Coominya Presbyterian Church will soon celebrate 100 years.

Beryl, along with church secretary-treasurer Dulcie Doolan, have been delving into the church’s past, and have assembled an impressive collection of paraphernalia.

Their discoveries include attendance books dating decades, from when the church’s side building served as a Sunday School.

There are also minutes from various community group meetings and photographs from parades, get-togethers and other events.

“We’ll be putting up the pictures on the glass doors here and on the walls,” Dulcie said.

Also among the items is an attendance book from the 1970 Gold Jubilee event, which was signed by everyone who attended.

The book was later used for other events, including the 75-year anniversary, and Dulcie intends for it to be used again for the centenary.

“That book, we want people to sign as they come in,” she said.

She encouraged everyone to spread the word and come along.

“It’s an opportunity to catch up with old friends, it’ll be interesting to see who turns up.”