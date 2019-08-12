Church rallies troupes for drought mission

MA MA Creek Church of Christ members have delivered boxes of vegetables and goodies to local farmers who had been nominated as someone in need of a care box.

The boxes were distributed to families in Fordsdale, Mt Whitestone, Ma Ma Creek, Winwill, Verdilla, Ropeley, and Mt Sylvia.

A harvest service was held on Sunday morning with visiting Toowoomba Male Voice Choir performing.

Each box of vegetables were complimented with a donation cheque from the choir.

Church elder, Peter Metcalf accepted the donation from the choir and acknowledged that some of their members were farmers on the Downs suffering also with the severe drought conditions.

Mr Metcalf said it was marvellous was for the group to come and share fellowship with the Ma Ma Creek church community.

"They have such an understanding of the economics of agriculture and the need for people to come together in times like these,” he said.

Prayer thanks was given to the Lockyer Valley farmers who were able to grow the produce to be made available for the church to purchase.

The Ma Ma Creek Church of Christ will be holding a follow up community service of worship and prayer on Sunday, September 8, at 9am.