Menu
Login
HELPING: Peter Metcalf accepting the cash cheque donation from the Toowoomba Male Voice Choir.
HELPING: Peter Metcalf accepting the cash cheque donation from the Toowoomba Male Voice Choir. Contributed
News

Church rallies troupes for drought mission

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Aug 2019 11:53 AM

MA MA Creek Church of Christ members have delivered boxes of vegetables and goodies to local farmers who had been nominated as someone in need of a care box.

The boxes were distributed to families in Fordsdale, Mt Whitestone, Ma Ma Creek, Winwill, Verdilla, Ropeley, and Mt Sylvia.

A harvest service was held on Sunday morning with visiting Toowoomba Male Voice Choir performing.

Each box of vegetables were complimented with a donation cheque from the choir.

Church elder, Peter Metcalf accepted the donation from the choir and acknowledged that some of their members were farmers on the Downs suffering also with the severe drought conditions.

Mr Metcalf said it was marvellous was for the group to come and share fellowship with the Ma Ma Creek church community.

"They have such an understanding of the economics of agriculture and the need for people to come together in times like these,” he said.

Prayer thanks was given to the Lockyer Valley farmers who were able to grow the produce to be made available for the church to purchase.

The Ma Ma Creek Church of Christ will be holding a follow up community service of worship and prayer on Sunday, September 8, at 9am.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Michelle fired up to join rural brigade

    Michelle fired up to join rural brigade

    News "I've been helping out a lot in the background, and I'm excited to be involved in the actual fighting of fires.”

    Q and A: the new face of Faith

    Q and A: the new face of Faith

    News Q and A with Faith's new Pastor