Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Baptist Church Pastor Doug Beahan is busy preparing for live-streamed Easter services. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Gatton Baptist Church Pastor Doug Beahan is busy preparing for live-streamed Easter services. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEPING the faith has gone digital across the Valley as churches look to the internet to overcome coronavirus restrictions.

While parishioners won’t be heading to church on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, they’ll still be able to observe mass with churches live streaming their services.

Gatton Baptist Church is one of the churches which has been streaming their services online and Pastor Doug Beahan said the response had been fantastic.

“The first live stream we did we had just under 50 people watch it live and nearly 200 watched the recorded version,” Mr Beahan said.

“Everyone’s been great about it … we’re really appreciative of the fact that people are allowing us into their homes so we really want to do our best for God and for them as well.”

The pastor said he has been busy in recent weeks checking in on parishioners who may for the first time be facing a life without the weekly social interaction at church.

“We’re putting into place a pastoral care team and we’re linking up people who you know really love to catch up (at church),” he said.

Parishioners have also been able to submit live prayer requests during the streams, which Mr Beahan said had been very well received.

With Easter services being the biggest of the year, the church was preparing for a special streaming event.

The stream will commence at 8am on Friday with a traditional Good Friday service.

For Sunday Mass, Mr Beahan is asking parishioners to do something different.

“Last Sunday I asked everyone who was viewing if they could wear their Hawaiian shirts this Sunday … and to send selfies into us,” he said.

“I always wear a Hawaiian shirt for Christmas Day and Easter Sunday because they’re party days for me – because we celebrate things.”

To view the Gatton Baptist Church live stream, head to their website by clicking here.

easter gatton baptist church live stream
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAY HOME: Region’s cops warn travellers they will be caught

        premium_icon STAY HOME: Region’s cops warn travellers they will be caught

        News Don’t risk a $1300 fine this weekend – stay home or our region’s police will find you and fine you

        REVEALED: Number of recovered West Moreton patients

        premium_icon REVEALED: Number of recovered West Moreton patients

        News The number of active coronavirus cases in the West Moreton has not increased for...

        Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        premium_icon Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        News Ppolice have reported an increase in domestic disputes

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health Queenslanders told to say home over Easter