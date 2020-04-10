Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

KEEPING the faith has gone digital across the Valley as churches look to the internet to overcome coronavirus restrictions.

While parishioners won’t be heading to church on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, they’ll still be able to observe mass with churches live streaming their services.

Gatton Baptist Church is one of the churches which has been streaming their services online and Pastor Doug Beahan said the response had been fantastic.

“The first live stream we did we had just under 50 people watch it live and nearly 200 watched the recorded version,” Mr Beahan said.

“Everyone’s been great about it … we’re really appreciative of the fact that people are allowing us into their homes so we really want to do our best for God and for them as well.”

The pastor said he has been busy in recent weeks checking in on parishioners who may for the first time be facing a life without the weekly social interaction at church.

“We’re putting into place a pastoral care team and we’re linking up people who you know really love to catch up (at church),” he said.

Parishioners have also been able to submit live prayer requests during the streams, which Mr Beahan said had been very well received.

With Easter services being the biggest of the year, the church was preparing for a special streaming event.

The stream will commence at 8am on Friday with a traditional Good Friday service.

For Sunday Mass, Mr Beahan is asking parishioners to do something different.

“Last Sunday I asked everyone who was viewing if they could wear their Hawaiian shirts this Sunday … and to send selfies into us,” he said.

“I always wear a Hawaiian shirt for Christmas Day and Easter Sunday because they’re party days for me – because we celebrate things.”

To view the Gatton Baptist Church live stream, head to their website by clicking here.