Chrome and Clutter festival returns for 2019

IT'S BACK: After the success of last year's revamped event, Chrome and Clutter organiser Denise Morris has confirmed the retro festival will be returning this year. Dominic Elsome

WHILE it may still be a few months away, planning for this year's Chrome and Clutter festival is well under way.

Organiser Denise Morris confirmed the retro festival would be going ahead after the great response to last year's revamp.

"It was really successful,” Mrs Morris said.

The festival looked to be in dire straights last year, with Mrs Morris having to take the drastic step of cancelling the 2018 event due to a lack of support from volunteers and sponsors.

But the Laidley Show Society stepped-up and saved the day, offering the showgrounds as an alternative venue to the usual Patrick St.

The move proved a success and Mrs Morris said the festival would be returning there again this year.

The festival will run across June 28, 29 and 30, and celebrates all things retro, with live entertainment and plenty of vintage cars on show.

Mrs Morris also issued a call out for volunteers, asking anyone willing to lend a hand to contact her via the Eagle Rock Cafe in Laidley.