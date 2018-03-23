Menu
Chrome and Clutter fest returns for 2018

IT'S BACK: The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will return in 2018 after being called off earlier in the year. Lachlan McIvor
Lachlan Mcivor
by

DESPITE being called off earlier this year, the Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will go ahead in 2018.

Organiser Denise Morris cancelled the annual event in February citing a lack of support from volunteers and sponsors,which made putting together the festival in Patrick St all but impossible.

But the Laidley Show Society has stepped in to save the day, offering the use of the Laidley Showgrounds to ensure the popular celebration of all things retro will be held on June 22-24.

Mrs Morris, owner and manager of the Eagle Rock Cafe in Laidley, said she had an immediate positive res- ponse from the moment she posted news it was back on.

"Speaking with (the show society), it's probably a direction I was never going to go in but actually I'm beginning to wonder whether it might be the direction for the future,” Mrs Morris said.

"I've had 100 per cent positive response from the locals and from everyone else.”

A premier event at the showgrounds will open the festival on the Friday night.

The venue will also host the show 'n' shine car show and entertainment throughout the Saturday, while locals are encouraged to hold garage sales throughout the surrounding areas like in previous years.

Although it won't be held in Laidley's main street this year, Mrs Morris said the town would still be showcased.

"We're trying very, very hard to ensure the centre of town still feels the bonus from the people that come here,” she said.

"In our town every dollar counts.

"If we haven't got the support of the locals, we might as well just pack up now.”

