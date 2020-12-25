Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
News

Christmas tragedy as man drowns

by Mark Buttler and Sarah Booth
25th Dec 2020 5:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man is dead and a second is missing after a beach tragedy at Wilsons Promontory this afternoon.

The men were swimming with friends at popular Squeaky Beach when they got into trouble about 3.40pm.

One of them was dragged to the sand by a member of the public.

Those at the scene applied CPR but the man died.

Local police and a helicopter are scouring nearby waters looking for the other swimmer.

The Victoria Police water police are also en route to the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Squeaky Beach is a busy beach during the summer months, frequently packed with overseas and domestic visitors.

Conditions can be dangerous, especially when there is a solid swell, because of its steep nature and rips.

Originally published as Christmas tragedy as man drowns at Wilsons Prom

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News Queensland paramedics who have attended 65 near-drownings in the state this month have issued an urgent plea to parents and guardians.

        All we want for Christmas is rain

        Premium Content All we want for Christmas is rain

        Rural The dreadful state of our tourism draw cards is plain to see across the Lockyer...

        'Murder by neglect': How cops allege mum killed baby

        Premium Content 'Murder by neglect': How cops allege mum killed baby

        Crime Woman charged with murder of baby boy faces court

        January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        Premium Content January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        News Rural areas that rarely saw water were suddenly under water in January 2011, rural...