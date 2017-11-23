Christmas spirit high in Marburg

IT'S CARNIVAL TIME: Christmas Carnival sub-commitee chairman Norm Reinke can't wait for the next Marburg Christmas Carnival.

WHEN Norm Reinke realised not every child would get a gift bag one Marburg Christmas Carnival he personally delivered them out himself.

"A couple of years ago we didn't have quite enough gift bags and about 13 kids missed out,” Mr Reinke said.

"I went and got their names and address and I went and delivered them after the carnival.

"Luckily most lived around Marburg... I did have to make arrangements for some that didn't. We don't like anyone missing out at Marburg.”

Mr Reinke has been chairman of the Marburg Christmas Carnival sub-committee for seven years and has lived in the area all of his life.

"The carnival has been going for 49 years and I haven't missed hardly any of them,” he said.

"Our children were just babies when it started and our eldest son just turned 50.”

The carnival crowd will be entertained by singer Lester Knopke, and a magician. There will also be a raffle, food stalls, ham wheel and an animal farm and face painting for the kids.

"There will be free rides on a slippery slide, jumping castle and merry-go-round for the primary school children,” Mr Reinke said.

"We have a gift bag for all the primary school children and the little ones too.

"Even if they've come straight out of the maternity ward, parents are quite welcome to bring them down to get one.”

Mr Reinke said the carnival was like a reunion for some of the locals.

"We used to go to dances before I married my wife out there and we knew everybody,” he said.

"The carnival is like a big family reunion for a lot of us. We have a great time.”

Michael Toft prepares to spin the wheel for the ham draw at a previous Marburg Christmas Carnival. Ali Kuchel

The carnival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year and Mr Reinke said preparations were still being decided by the committee.

"It's the big one coming up so we will be doing some things differently,” he said.

"But Santa turning up to the carnival in a fire truck at 7pm won't change.

"He gets a lift in one every year, as long as there isn't a fire of course.”

Mr Reinke thanked all of the volunteers who make the carnival come together each year.

"I have about 60 volunteers helping on the night,” he said.

"It's a great team, the whole lot of them and they know exactly what they are doing.”

The Marburg Show Society Christmas Carnival will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 5-9pm at the Marburg Showgrounds.