SPREADING THE CHEER: Tatlaya and Ken Mackinnon helped to hand out more than 600 hand-made Christmas stars at the 2018 Mayoral Christmas Carols in Gatton over the weekend.
News

Christmas season kicks off with carols

Dominic Elsome
by
27th Nov 2018 2:09 PM

THE Lockyer Valley community came together on Saturday to kick off the festive season at the 2018 Mayoral Christmas Carols at the Gatton Shire Hall.

A strong crowd came together for the evening and got into the Christmas spirit, singing, dancing and laughing together.

More than 600 hand-made Christmas stars were also handed out at the carols night.

School and church choirs opened up the evening with Christmas favourites, before multi-award winning singer-songwriter Brendon Walmsley took to the stage and had the whole hall singing along.

Lockyer Valley Regional Mayor Tanya Milligan gave a short speech, encouraging the community to come together at this time of year and to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

christmas christmas carols festive season lockyer valley regional council mayor tanya milligan
Gatton Star

