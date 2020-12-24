Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An inflatable dog has been reunited with its owner just in time for Christmas after it was allegedly stolen by two grinches on a scooter.
An inflatable dog has been reunited with its owner just in time for Christmas after it was allegedly stolen by two grinches on a scooter.
Offbeat

Christmas reunion for stolen blow-up dog

by Jack Paynter
24th Dec 2020 9:24 AM

An inflatable Christmas dog has been reunited with its owner just in time for Christmas Day after it was stolen from outside a house in Melbourne.

The inflatable decoration was allegedly snatched from the front yard of a Hoppers Crossing home by two people on a scooter on November 26.

CCTV footage showed the alleged grinches riding into the front yard of the Parkside Walk property and then, without stopping, grabbing the inflatable dog and riding off.

After a number of tips from the public, police swooped on two properties in Hoppers Crossing and Werribee.

The inflatable dog was recovered from the Hoppers Crossing address, with the allegedly stolen scooter found in Werribee.

An allegedly stolen scooter has been seized by police after it was used to steal an inflatable Christmas dog decoration from out the front of a Hoppers Crossing home.
An allegedly stolen scooter has been seized by police after it was used to steal an inflatable Christmas dog decoration from out the front of a Hoppers Crossing home.

 

The inflatable dog was allegedly stolen from a house in Hoppers Crossing.
The inflatable dog was allegedly stolen from a house in Hoppers Crossing.

 

Police said the scooter was allegedly stolen from an address in Hoppers Crossing on November 25.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said a 16-year-old boy was issued with a caution in relation to handling stolen goods.

She said a second teenager was interviewed and was expected to be charged on summons with handling stolen goods, unlicensed driving, careless driving and possessing a prohibited weapon.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Christmas reunion for stolen dog

crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Premium Content Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Council News 25 local government areas will receive new land valuations in 2021, including Somerset, but the Lockyer Valley has again been left out

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland to receive falls of up to 100mm predicted

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New...

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping...