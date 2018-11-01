Christmas in the Country returns for 28th year

FLASHBACK: The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall.

FLASHBACK: The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall. Contributed

CHRISTMAS is fast approaching but Peace Lutheran Primary School have got everything covered with all all arts and crafts needs.

The school will host its annual 28th annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show from today, and all market attendees will be spoilt for choice with an array of items on offer.

Event organiser Catherine Windolf said the show had attracted more than 40 stall holders who would travel from across and outside of the valley to attend the event.

"The stalls have everything from fudge to quilting supplies, to handmade quilts and bags, we've got all types of jewellery, wood working, toys and paper-craft,” Mrs Windolf said.

Some Christmas inspired items at the 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show Lachlan McIvor

"It's a great event to start your Christmas shopping and a good opportunity to come and have a good time.”

The markets will be officially opened tonight with an exclusive night of shopping on offer to a limited amount of ticket holders who are set to enjoy a unique shopping experience.

"The opening night was really focused on this year, it's very different to other years,” she said.

FIVE YEARS AGO: The Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show was held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Amy Lyne

The show is the school's major fundraiser for the year with all profits going directly back to the Peace Lutheran Primary School Parents and Friends committee.

"That's how we supply our kids with lots of different things like fridges, air conditioners and buses for swimming lessons,” Mrs Windolf said.

"We look at different technologies we can put in the classroom and everything through to infrastructure in the school- this year we were able to put up shutters.”

Last year's event attracted 1500 patrons, a number Mrs Windolf hoped the vent would at least match.

The markets will remain open at the Gatton Shire Hall on Friday and Saturday with tickets available at the door.

Exclusive tickets to tonight's opening event are still available at http://trybooking.com.au/VUIC.

Opening times: Thursday from 6pm, Friday 9am-7pm and Saturday 9am-4pm.