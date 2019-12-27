Menu
Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.
CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

Ellen Ransley
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 27th Dec 2019 7:52 AM
A VICIOUS shooting of a dog on Christmas Eve has sparked a police investigation in Roma.

A dog is recovering after suffering multiple bullet wounds to the body, after it was shot by an unknown person on Christmas Eve.

The six-year-old male Mastiff x Great Dane escaped from his house before someone fired what's believed to be a .22 calibre at the animal.

Investigations are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333, Policelink on 13 14 43, or Roma Police on 4622 9333.

