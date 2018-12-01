Christmas concert a great success

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Braeden Allen, Madison Bayliss, Cooper Allen, Sophie Bayliss, Oliver Allen and Ebony Allen at the Hatton Vale event.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Braeden Allen, Madison Bayliss, Cooper Allen, Sophie Bayliss, Oliver Allen and Ebony Allen at the Hatton Vale event. Meg Bolton

CHRISTMAS cheer was everywhere you looked at the Hatton Vale State School Christmas Concert.

Community members united to make the most of the last day in November before starting the official countdown to Christmas.

Students took centre stage at the concert performing for families gathered on picnic rugs and camping chairs.

Organisation at the event was impressive as children smoothly shuffled between the crowds to fulfil their performance duties.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There were no frowns amongst the crowd as students sung everyone's favourite carols.

Market stalls also lined the boundary of the state school oval, giving attendees the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a bite to eat.

The school thanked all who attended for showing their support for the staff, students and parents and citizens association.

It said all attendees made the concert "awesome”.